TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkey dismisses governor of Central Bank
Murat Uysal was appointed governor of the bank in July 2019, after former governor Murat Cetinkaya was dismissed.
Turkey dismisses governor of Central Bank
Turkey's Central Bank seen in a file photo. / AA
November 7, 2020

Turkey has dismissed Murat Uysal as Central Bank governor and replaced him with former finance minister Naci Agbal, who was until now the head of the Strategy and Budget Presidency.

Agbal headed the finance ministry from 2015-2018 and left his post to Berat Albayrak, the current minister.

Ibrahim Senel, deputy head of the Strategy and Budget Presidency, was also appointed new head of the agency, according to a presidential decree issued in the Official Gazette.

Murat Uysal was appointed governor of the bank in July 2019, after former governor Murat Cetinkaya was dismissed.

Recommended

Former Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci was also appointed to the Economic Policies Committee.

READ MORE:Turkey's central bank cuts policy rate amid virus fears

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive