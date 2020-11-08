The Azerbaijani city of Shusha has been retaken from Armenian forces.

"After 28 years, the adhan [call to prayer] will be heard in Shusha," Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the nation on Sunday.

Shusha has critical importance in liberating the occupied Upper Karabakh region.

"We proved to the world Upper Karabakh is historical Azerbaijani lands," he said.

"Our victory march continues. If the Armenian leadership does not respond to my demands, we will go till the end," Aliyev said in his speech in the Alley of Martyrs in the capital Baku. Shusha was occupied by Armenia on May 8, 1992.

READ MORE: Shusha and Lacin: The two towns shaping the Armenia-Azerbaijani conflict

Erdogan congratulates Azerbaijan

Turkish officials welcomed Shusha's liberation.

"Liberation of Shusha city also implies that liberation of remaining occupied territories is in sight," Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the 7th regular provincial congress of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in the northwestern Kocaeli province on Sunday.

He also said Turkey shares the happiness of Azerbaijani people, who have been liberating their occupied cities and Karabakh step-by-step.

Also welcoming the news, Vice President Fuat Oktay said that the establishment of sovereignty is an important development and good news for Azerbaijan.

"Shusha is liberated from the Armenian occupation. Congratulations on your victory, my dear brother [country]," Oktay said on Twitter.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu joined them in welcoming the liberation of Shusha, which he called the capital of culture.

"On the National Flag Day, the glorious Azerbaijani flag will fly over Shusha forever. Live in happiness with your tricolor flag, Azerbaijan," he said.

Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin also shared his congratulations on the liberation of the strategically important city of Azerbaijan via Twitter.