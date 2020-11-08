WORLD
3 MIN READ
Attack on Iraqi army post in Baghdad kills several
The assailants in four vehicles attacked the post in the city's Al Radhwaniya district using grenades and automatic weapons, the sources said.
Attack on Iraqi army post in Baghdad kills several
A US Army M240B Machine Gun sits ready at an observation post in Baghdad, Iraq, January 1, 2020. / Reuters
November 8, 2020

Unidentified gunmen killed at least 11 people and wounded 8 others including soldiers in an attack on an Iraqi army post in western Baghdad, police sources and medics have said.

The assailants in four vehicles attacked the post in the city's Al Radhwaniya district using grenades and automatic weapons, the sources said. The army and police forces have started an operation in search of the attackers, police sources said. 

Meanwhile, security sources and medics told AFP that the attack was carried out by Daesh terror group. 

There was no immediate claim of responsibility from Daesh.

Daesh attack on a lookout point west of Baghdad manned by a state-sponsored tribal force left 11 people dead late on Sunday, security sources and medics told AFP.

The militants threw grenades and fired on the tribal Hashed forces stationed at Al Radwaniyah, on the southern outskirts of the Iraqi capital, near the Baghdad airport.

"IS [Daesh] attacked the monitoring tower, killing five members of the tribal Hashed and six local people who had come to help repel the attack," a security source said.

A medic confirmed the toll to AFP, and said eight wounded were transferred to a hospital in central Baghdad.

Daesh's sleeper cells

Recommended

Daesh swept across a third of Iraq in 2014, seizing major cities across the north and west and reaching the suburbs of the capital Baghdad.

After a fierce three-year fight backed by the US-led coalition, Iraq declared Daesh defeated in late 2017.

READ MORE:US warns Iraq of Baghdad embassy closure if attacks continue

The coalition has significantly drawn down its troops this year, consolidating them to three main bases in Baghdad, Ain al Asad in the west and Arbil in the north.

But Daesh's sleeper cells have continued to wage hit-and-run attacks on security forces and state infrastructure, particularly in desert areas where troops are stretched thin.

Attacks with such high tolls and so close to the capital have been rare, however.

READ MORE: US to withdraw over 2,000 troops from Iraq

READ MORE: Hashd al Shaabi-KDP clash adds a new layer to Iraq conflict

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war