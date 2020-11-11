Ethiopia's air force has bombed arms and fuel depots in the northern region of Tigray, as an escalation in fighting prompted thousands of more people to seek refuge in neighbouring Sudan.

Federal troops on Wednesday also battled well-armed local forces in Tigray while protests against the northern region's leaders were planned elsewhere.

The land and aerial campaign came as Ethiopia arrested 17 army officers for treason, accusing them of colluding with authorities in Tigray, where the government is waging a military offensive.

Air force commander Major General Yilma Merdassa said jet fighters had "bombed arms and fuel depots as well as other areas that Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) junta has planned to use," the state-affiliated Fana Broadcast Corporate (FBC) reported.

Alsir Khaled, head of Sudan's refugee agency in the eastern border town of Kassala, said 11,000 Ethiopians had fled to Sudan this week.

The UN refugee agency UNHCR said the number of refugees "is likely to rise sharply" and urged neighbouring countries to keep their borders open.

The agency said it was also deeply concerned for more than 96,000 Eritreans living in four refugee camps in Tigray, as well as for humanitarian workers.

"Roads are blocked and electricity, phone, and internet are down, making communication nearly impossible. There is a shortage of fuel, and banking services have halted resulting in a lack of cash," said UNHCR.

Military personnel arrested

Earlier FBC, citing the police, reported that "17 military officers have been arrested for creating fertile ground" for TPLF to attack the national army.

The arrested officers were accused of cutting communication systems between the military's northern and central command.

According to the FBC, one of the suspects was the head of the army's communication department, who was caught in the act of sending 11 boxes "packed with explosives and missile components" to the TPLF.

Journalists arrested

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops and air force jets into the federal state of Tigray last week after a months-long feud with its ruling party which he accuses of seeking to destabilise the country.

Abiy, last year's Nobel Peace Prize laureate, said the TPLF had crossed a "red line" and attacked two federal military bases, which the armed group denies.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia's human rights commission chief Daniel Bekele on Twitter expressed concern over the arrests of six journalists, without giving details on when they were detained, and on what charges.

They include an editor at the independent Addis Standard, Medihane Ekubamichae, and Bekalu Alamrew of YouTube news channel Awlo media.

"This trend is a dangerous reversal of the early steps taken by PM Ahmed's government to improve press freedom," said Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) representative Muthoki Mumo on Bekalu's arrest.