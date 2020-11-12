WORLD
2 MIN READ
Several peacekeepers killed in Sinai helicopter crash
At least eight members of the international group Multinational Force and Observers, including six Americans, have died in the crash.
Several peacekeepers killed in Sinai helicopter crash
At least eight peacekeepers are killed in a UN helicopter crash in Sinai. / Reuters
November 12, 2020

A helicopter crash in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula involving a multi-national observer force has killed eight people – six Americans, a French national and a Czech citizen.

"During a routine mission in the vicinity of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, nine members of the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) were involved in a helicopter crash," it said in a statement on Thursday.

Another member of the force, an American, survived and was medically evacuated, the MFO added

An Egyptian official said the UH-60 Black Hawk was on a reconnaissance mission and crashed near the island of Tiran.

READ MORE:More than a dozen killed by explosive devices in Egypt’s Sinai

The peacekeeping force flew the survivor into the resort of Eilat, Israel, from where he was then taken by an Israeli copter to a hospital further north.

Recommended

Officials said the crash appeared to be caused by a technical failure and there were no signs of the aircraft being attacked. 

The MFO mission said in a statement that they "will conduct an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. At this point, there is no information to indicate the crash was anything except an accident."

Thirteen countries contribute troops to the MFO, with the United States making up the largest contingent. Its responsibilities include monitoring troop levels along the border and ensuring the freedom of navigation through the Strait of Tiran.

READ MORE: Egypt says 18 suspected militants killed in Sinai firefight

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report