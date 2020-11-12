A helicopter crash in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula involving a multi-national observer force has killed eight people – six Americans, a French national and a Czech citizen.

"During a routine mission in the vicinity of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, nine members of the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) were involved in a helicopter crash," it said in a statement on Thursday.

Another member of the force, an American, survived and was medically evacuated, the MFO added

An Egyptian official said the UH-60 Black Hawk was on a reconnaissance mission and crashed near the island of Tiran.

The peacekeeping force flew the survivor into the resort of Eilat, Israel, from where he was then taken by an Israeli copter to a hospital further north.