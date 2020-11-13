A shipwreck off the Libyan coast has killed 20 people just hours after news of a separate incident in which at least 74 migrants died.

Teams of the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in northwestern coastal city of Sorman "assisted three women as the lone survivors of another shipwreck where 20 people drowned," the group said on Thursday on Twitter.

"Rescued by local fishermen, they were in shock and terrified; they saw loved ones disappear beneath the waves, dying in front of their eyes," it added.

Earlier on Thursday, the UN's International Organization for Migration reported "a devastating shipwreck which claimed the lives of at least 74 migrants today off the coast of Khoms," a port city 120 kilometres east of the Libyan capital Tripoli.

It said that 47 survivors had been brought back to shore and 31 bodies retrieved, adding that the boat was reported to be carrying more than 120 people.

