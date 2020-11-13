A United Nations expert has called on Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt to lift their blockade on Qatar after concluding the punitive sanctions taken by the quartet were illegal.

In a preliminary report published on Thursday following a two-week visit to Qatar, Alena Douhan, UN special rapporteur on the negative impact of sanctions on human rights, said the “unilateral measures” levied against Doha have had a disproportionate impact on fundamental rights and freedoms and “affect negatively the rights of people living in Qatar and other individuals beyond Qatar’s borders.”

Douhan called for the nations engaged in the three-year long regional dispute to “immediately withdraw all sanctions/measures aimed at establishing restrictions on freedom of expression, movement, access to property, trade barriers, and ban tariffs, quotas, non-tariff measures…for people living in Qatar in violation of international legal standards.”

“Measures directly affecting fundamental human rights shall not be used as the means of influencing the government,” she said.

Douhan underlined that any unilateral sanctions imposed are illegal unless authorised by the UN Security Council or if taken as countermeasures in accordance with stringent legal criteria and in full compliance with international law.

Under the UN Charter, the imposition of unilateral coercive measures against member states is prohibited if not authorised by relevant organs of the organisation or if they are inconsistent with the principles contained in the charter.

A rift with no end in sight

An air, land and sea blockade was imposed on Qatar in June 2017 by fellow Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain, along with Egypt, over claims that Doha was fostering close ties with regional foe Iran and that it supported “terrorism”.