At least 27 people have been wounded in clashes between police and protestors as thousands of Peruvians took to the streets to demonstrate against the dismissal of President Martin Vizcarra.

The unrest over the last four nights, and other more peaceful protests in the capital Lima and other cities, are piling pressure on a fragmented Congress and the new government of President Manuel Merino.

A Peruvian judge on Friday banned Vizcarra from leaving the country days after his dismissal by Congress as the country's political crisis continues.

Judge Maria Alvarez said she was imposing an 18-month travel ban on Vizcarra at the request of the Public Prosecutor's Office, investigating allegations that the 57-year-old received more than $600,000 in kickbacks from developers while a regional governor.

"We have said that we will stay," Vizcarra assured journalists on Friday, once again rejecting the charges against him and questioning the legality of his removal.

"We have the truth and the support that backs us up," he said.

Congress voted on Monday to impeach the president, while Congress Speaker Manuel Merino assumed office as Peru's third president in four years.

In the capital Lima, police used tear gas to disperse a group trying to reach the Congress building late on Thursday while protesters threw sticks and stones at the officers.

A dozen protesters were arrested on Thursday, rights lawyer Mar Perez said on America Noticias television.

READ MORE: Peru president Vizcarra survives impeachment vote

'Respect the demonstrators'

On Thursday night, police used tear gas and rubber bullets against protesters, some of whom threw rocks at police and destroyed store windows and cash machines. The demonstrations were among the largest in two decades in Peru.

Peru's National Human Rights Coordinator said 11 people were wounded on Thursday, including some journalists. A Lima hospital said at least two people had been injured by rubber bullets. Police put the number at 27, including injured officers.

The South America office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has called on authorities to guarantee the right of Peruvians to protest, saying it had received "disturbing information" about police behaviour.

Vizcarra said the protests must be allowed and called on the people to express themselves peacefully.

"We also appeal to the national police to respect the demonstrators," he said.

"The police have the obligation to observe at all times the international standards on the use of force in the management of demonstrations," said representative Jan Jarab.

READ MORE: Peru top court rejects bid to block President Vizcarra's impeachment vote

'Brutal change'