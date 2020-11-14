Thousands of die-hard Donald Trump supporters have rallied for a last stand in Washington, chanting "four more years" and blaming fraud for an election defeat that will force the president to vacate the White House after just one term.

Trump himself made a drive-past in his armoured motorcade, on his way to play golf, smiling through his limousine window to wild cheers and signs saying "Best prez ever" and "Trump 2020: Keep America Great."

The Republican incumbent is sticking to discredited claims of mass fraud and claiming he defeated President-elect Joe Biden in the November 3 vote, marking another unprecedented challenge to US democratic norms as his time in office runs down.

At least 10,000 people — few wearing masks — massed on the city's Freedom Plaza before marching towards the Supreme Court, brandishing flags in a raucous atmosphere reminiscent of a Trump campaign rally.

Among the speakers was a Georgia Republican newly elected to the US House. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has expressed racist views and support for QAnon conspiracy theories, urged people to march peacefully toward the Supreme Court.

With right-wing militia group the Proud Boys also among those attending, a large security presence was deployed to prevent clashes with anti-Trump events outside the Supreme Court.

READ MORE: US election officials find 'no evidence' of lost or changed votes

'Whole system's rigged'

The latest tallies gave Biden a clear win in the state-by-state Electoral College that decides the presidency, with 306 votes against Trump's 232 — 270 are required for election.

The issues that Trump’s campaign and its allies have pointed to are typical in every election: problems with signatures, secrecy envelopes and postal marks on mail-in ballots, as well as the potential for a small number of ballots miscast or lost.

Trump’s campaign has also filed legal challenges complaining that their poll watchers were unable to scrutinise the voting process. Many of those challenges have been tossed out by judges, some within hours of their filing.

But Margarita Urtubey, 49, a horse breeder who flew in from Miami with her sister, said the election was "so corrupt," adding "Trump won by a landslide. We are here to march for the 'stop the steal' of this election, to make our voice heard."

Darion Schaublin drove from Columbus, Ohio to protest the fact "the whole system's rigged... in the way that the information is getting to the people."

"The truth never actually gets out," said the 26-year-old, who says he lost his job in a restaurant after refusing to wear a mask as protection from Covid-19.

READ MORE: US media project Biden win with 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232