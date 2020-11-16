Barely a day after Indian and Pakistani forces exchanged artillery shelling across the Line of Control in Kashmir, leaving 13 dead and dozens wounded, the government of Pakistan came forward with what it claims is “irrefutable evidence” of Indian government ties to terrorism on Pakistani soil.

While Pakistan and India have routinely accused each other of sponsoring terrorism, Saturday marked the first time Pakistani government officials have done so armed with a mountain of evidence to back up their allegations - and thus it now falls upon the international community to take notice.

For too long Pakistan has been exclusively and unfairly branded a sponsor of terrorism in the context of India-Pak relations, the labelling operating as an albatross around the South Asian nation's neck, one that has stymied the country’s economic-social-political development and helped India successfully sideline the Kashmir conflict from the international agenda.

In the post-9/11 era, Muslim-majority Pakistan has become synonymous with terrorism for the mere fact Muslims and Islam have been made the referent objects in global security discourse, and thus why much of the international community has come to view India-Pak tensions and conflict through this prism. Hindu-majority India is identified as a Western-Judeo-Christian ally in the "War on Terror" and Pakistan an enemy state or one worthy of suspicion.

In the “War on Terror” era, India has found a “favourable strategic environment for sabotage and subversion in Pakistan and this was taken to a new level of violence through state-sponsored terrorism by India,” observe Adeela Naureen and Umar Waqar for the Express Tribune.

It’s for these reasons Indian state sponsorship is one of the least examined topics in global security discourse, but the “uncontrivable” evidence provided by the Pakistani government and military officials at a news conference suggests the Indian government’s absence from terrorism literature should be a thing no more.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson Major General Babar Iftikhar presented a trove of evidence, including banking transactions worth millions of dollars, documents, and audio clips and details of contacts between members of India’s intelligence agencies and Pakistani militants and terrorist groups, including Jamaat ul Ahrar, Baloch Liberation Army and the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan.

“We are now presenting irrefutable evidence to the world to demonstrate the Indian state’s direct sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan that has resulted in the deaths of innocent Pakistanis. The international community can no longer turn a blind eye to this rogue behaviour,” Qureshi said.