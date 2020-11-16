Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has asked parliament to authorise sending soldiers to Azerbaijan to establish a "peacekeeping centre" with Russia to monitor a truce in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The deployment bill submitted to parliament requests a one-year mandate to send Turkish peacekeepers, adding that the president would determine the number of troops to be sent.

"It has been assessed that for the Turkish Armed Forces personnel ... to take part in the Joint Centre which Turkey and Russia will form together, will be beneficial for the peace and welfare of the region’s people and is necessary from the point of our national interests," Anadolu Agency stated from the motion.

President Erdogan's request followed two days of talks in Ankara with Russian officials about how the two regional powers intend to jointly implement a Russian-brokered ceasefire signed last week.

Russian peacekeepers deployed

Russia has sent 1,960 peacekeepers as well as armoured personnel carriers and other military equipment to monitor the truce deal.

The Russian-brokered agreement states that a "peacekeeping centre is being deployed to control the ceasefire".

Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under occupation of Armenian forces and illegal settlers since a separatist war there ended in 1994.

Turkey's role