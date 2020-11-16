Israel is demanding a public apology from CNN and its journalist Christiane Amanpour over a comment she made during a broadcast.

During her show Amanpour compared US President Donald Trump's term in office to Kristallnacht, the deadly night at the start of the Holocaust in Nazi Germany.

Amanpour said Kristallnacht “was the Nazis' warning shot across the bow of our human civilisation that led to genocide against a whole identity and, in that tower of burning books, it led to an attack on fact, knowledge, history, and proof.”

“After four years of a modern-day assault on those same values by Donald Trump, the Biden-Harris team pledges a return to normal.”

Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs Omer Yankelevich told the Jerusalem Post on Sunday that CNN “should be a partner in the global effort to fight anti-Semitism and not fuel the fire.”

“Using the memory of the Holocaust for cheap headlines or a political agenda is concerning and distorts the historical and moral truth,” Yankelevich said.