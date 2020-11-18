On 30 October 1970, the Syrian Baath Party held its Tenth Extraordinary National Convention in the capital Damascus. The proceedings took place behind closed doors at the directive of the party’s radical left-wing faction, headed by its strongman, General Salah Jadid. The central item on the agenda was the removal of the then-Defence Minister Hafez al Assad and his chief of staff, General Mustafa Tlas, from their positions. Save for those directly involved, few at the time were aware of the implications of this intra-party feud.

On 13 November, Assad arrested the party’s leading members, launching a coup that purged the organisation of his critics. On the 16th, state media announced that a ‘Corrective Movement’ had occurred, marking the formal beginning of Assad’s hijacking of the party and seizure of the state.

The announcement sent shivers down my 17-year-old spine. At the time, I was a student activist and supporter of the faction that had dominated the party. I was also the brother of an officer whose principled resistance to Assad’s creeping authoritarianism had led to his imprisonment in 1968. As such, I instinctively understood the ominousness of this moment in history. In my hometown of Jableh, situated in the ‘Alawi-majority province of Latakia, my comrades and I immediately began planning protests with like-minded individuals to counter Assad’s coup.

That same night, armed pro-Assad gangs openly roamed the streets in pursuit of left-wing Baathists along the Syrian coast. Once caught, the latter were severely beaten and warned not to partake in anti-coup demonstrations. Mobilised and deployed by Hafez’s younger brother, Rifat – commander of the notorious Defence Companies that would later spearhead the 1982 Hama Massacre – their violence marked our first experience with the shabbiha that came to terrorise Syrian society. They were almost exclusively 'Alawi'. 41 years before the Syrian Uprising, we, who belonged to the same ‘sect’ as these thugs, were the original targets of their repression.

Undeterred, my peers and I arrived at school the next morning to stage a march aimed at linking up with a demonstration occurring in front of the party’s local office. To our shock, we were ambushed by elements of the secret service (mukhabarat) and the shabbiha, who had jointly occupied the premise. Greatly outnumbered, we were beaten and detained for hours. Assad’s informants had successfully infiltrated not only the party, but student unions such as ours.

The faces of the newly co-opted thugs staring back at us were all too familiar. They included students belonging to prominent landowning families who resented the party for its land redistribution schemes and fringe members of the Makhlouf clan who, at the time, had lived in poverty. The brothers and cousins of Adnan Makhlouf, who came to command Hafez Assad's elite Republican Guards, were among those who suppressed our peaceful resistance.

Bruised but not subdued, I returned home after my release and was overwhelmed with visitors who came to show support and share stories about the developments unfolding across the coast. I was told that thousands of ‘Alawi peasants from the surrounding villages who had been expected to join the anti-Assad movement were forced back at gunpoint by Rifat’s troops, which had installed a series of checkpoints along the countryside’s main roads. Our primary demonstration was effectively reduced to a few dozen individuals who had hardly marched for a hundred metres before being viciously attacked and dispersed by supporters of the emerging regime.

Assad utilised this template to eradicate peaceful opposition across the country. In the capital, Baathists had planned a major demonstration in front of the party office. News reached us that Muhammad Ahmad Rabah, Secretary of the Damascus Branch, received a threatening call from Hafez warning him of the consequences of allowing the demonstration. Yet Rabah defied him. “The people around me have mobilized to mourn their party,” he stated. “I won’t deny them this right.”