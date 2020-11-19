Superhero movie "Wonder Woman 1984" will debut simultaneously in US theatres and on AT&T Inc's HBO Max streaming service starting on Christmas Day, an unusual release plan prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

AT&T's Warner Bros studio said on Wednesday that the blockbuster film will be shown in theatres outside the United States, where HBO Max is not available, starting on December 16.

"For a movie of this scale, this is unprecedented," WarnerMedia Chief Executive Jason Kilar said in a blog post explaining why the company decided to provide the movie in homes and theatres at the same time.

'Wasn't an easy decision'

Movies typically play exclusively in cinemas for roughly 75 days before they become available elsewhere.

An action spectacle starring Gal Gadot, "Wonder Woman 1984" had originally been scheduled to reach cinemas in June 2020.

But Hollywood studios delayed most of their summer blockbusters until 2021 as the virus has kept many theatres in key markets closed, devastating theatre operators including AMC Entertainment and Cineworld Group Plc.

"Wonder Woman 1984" was moved several times and is the last big-budget action film on the 2020 schedule.