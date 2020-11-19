There is growing outrage in Australia and across the world after the publication of the Bereton inquiry, detailing war crimes committed by the country’s special forces soldiers in Afghanistan.

Troops belonging to the Australian Special Air Service murdered 39 Afghans, including children, in cold blood.

Atrocities included the murder of two 14-year-old boys, who had their throats slit by Australian troops and subsequently had their bodies bagged up and dumped in a river.

The report further describes a ‘cover-up’ culture, in which allegations of atrocities were routinely ignored by higher-ups.

Australian media outlets learnt of the abuses when an army lawyer, David McBride, leaked details of murders committed by 25 Australian soldiers to the media. McBridge had tried to flag up the war crimes to the military hierarchy to no avail before going public.

However, for all his efforts in bringing the case to light, McBridge faces a lengthy jail term for charges, including ‘unauthorised disclosure of material’ to journalists.

Rights groups, such as Human Rights Watch (HRW), say that McBride's prosecution will deter others from coming forward with information about war crimes committed by the Australian armed forces.

“David McBride is a brave whistleblower who drew attention to hideous abuses after his superiors failed to respond to his concerns,” said Elain Pearson, HRW’s Australia director.

“His whistleblowing has been vindicated by this report and his continued prosecution is a chilling warning to others who may wish to come forward.” Pearson added.

The road to justice

The Australian military’s top brass believe it will take years to bring all those implicated in the atrocities to trial.