Four years ago, US President Donald Trump pledged that he would keep Guantanamo Bay open and would “load it up with some bad dudes.” But in the years that followed, the population of the Guantanamo prison remained constant, hovering at 41.

Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama had pledged to close down the military prison, but during his eight-year presidency, he failed to do so.

January 11 2021 will be another grim milestone, with the military prison marking 20 years since President George W. Bush opened the facility to illegally imprison people American forces had captured following the 9/11 attacks.

Almost 800 young boys and men have been through the facility, where many have been tortured and faced other brutal forms of treatment.

Now, a project is aiming to become a database keeping the number and the narrative of the facility online.

The Guantánamo Bay Data Project is an initiative led by Georgetown University in the US. Academics behind the project want it to be a “central source of information” for the researchers looking at the prison.

While many debates regarding the facility have focused “solely on the role, legal rationale, costs, and management of the US government,” this initiative aims to shift the narrative seeking to “highlight the trauma inflicted upon those held at the prison and the larger ‘war on terror’ apparatus that has wielded Islamophobia to justify the illegal imprisonment 780 Muslim boys and men, many of whom were subject to torture.”

Throughout its years of operation, the military prison saw 780 Muslim men and boys from over 72 countries being incarcerated. Of that, 450 came from just three countries: Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, and Yemen.

Through numbers, names and stories, this project highlights the human toll of the military prison that the American political class has attempted to forget.