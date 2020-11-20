South Korean megaband BTS has released their latest album "BE" and will perform the new single "Life Goes On" remotely for the 2020 American Music Awards.

The seven-member boy band is at the forefront of South Korean pop music and has helped build a global fan base for K-pop since their debut in 2013.

This year, BTS notched their first-ever Number One hit single on the Billboard charts in the United States with "Dynamite", which is also among the eight tracks on the new album.

Group leader and rapper RM said the group's next goal is to be nominated for a Grammy award. Nominations will be announced on November 24.

"We are nervous, but looking forward to the nomination," RM told a news conference.

Jin, one of the lead singers, said the album 'BE' reflected a year that has been both tragic and fortunate for the band, describing the success of 'Dynamite" in the United States as "beyond our expectations".

SUGA, another rapper in the band, was unable to attend the press conference as he recently had shoulder surgery.

READ MORE:K-pop giants BTS win top awards at virtual MTV Europe Music Awards