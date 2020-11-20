A recent CNN article quoted an official in the outgoing US administration who stated that President Donald Trump and those around him seek “to set so many fires that it will be hard for the Biden administration to put them all out.”

One example seems to be the $23.37 billion weapons sale to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which Trump’s administration authorised earlier this month. This massive arms sale to Abu Dhabi, which would include 50 F-35 fighter jets, 18 Reaper drones, air-to-air missiles, and at least 14,000 deadly bombs, would drastically boost the UAE’s military capabilities with implications for the Gulf’s balance of power.

In Washington, lawmakers are already voicing opposition to this sale which Abu Dhabi desperately wants to go through before Trump leaves office on January 20. On November 18, a group of US senators from both sides of the partisan divide announced plans to introduce legislation to halt this arms sale, constituting a showdown with a lame-duck president amid an already unprecedented transition between administrations.

One day later, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar introduced four resolutions in the House of Representatives which target the different components of the administration’s proposed arms sale.

Why are these politicians in Washington objecting to Trump’s plan to sell more than $23 billion in sophisticated arms to the UAE? There are several factors in play.

First, there are voices in the wider community of human rights advocates who point to the UAE’s use of drones and bombs in Libya and Yemen as a reason to halt this sale. “The Emiratis are an important security partner, but their recent behaviour indicates that these weapons may be used in violation of U.S. and international law,” according to a statement from Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut—one of the lawmakers who announced plans to introduce such legislation to stop this arms sale to Abu Dhabi. “The UAE has violated past arms sales agreements, resulting in U.S. arms ending up in the arms of dangerous militia groups, and they have failed to comply with international law in Libya and Yemen.”

Second, there is the issue of the congressional review process and the timing. Some in Congress, including House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, have been voicing concerns, arguing that “rushing these sales is not in anyone’s interest.” As Senator Murphy put it, “A sale this large and this consequential should not happen in the waning days of a lame-duck presidency, and Congress must take steps to stop this dangerous transfer of weapons.”

Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey, who serves as the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, expressed his frustration too by blaming the Trump administration for “recklessly accelerating the timeline around a reportedly artificial deadline precludes sufficient consideration.”