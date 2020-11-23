The Taliban has deployed small drones to drop bombs on government forces in some recent attacks, Afghanistan's spy chief has said, illustrating a new fighting method used by the insurgents.

Ahmad Zia Shiraj, who heads the National Directorate of Security (NDS), said on Monday that Taliban fighters were using hobby drones and rigging them with explosives.

"The drones they are using are sold in the market. They are basically camera drones," Shiraj said in an address to parliament, adding the NDS wants to stop the import of the popular devices.

In late October, the Taliban reportedly used a drone to bomb the compound of the governor of Kunduz province.

Shiraj did not confirm the report, but he noted that the Taliban have used drones in Kunduz and Paktia provinces.

There was no immediate comment from the Taliban.

Daesh in Afghanistan