WORLD
3 MIN READ
Afghan spy chief: Taliban rigging hobby drones to drop bombs
National Directorate of Security head Ahmad Zia Shiraj says militants used drones in Kunduz and Paktia provinces and urges government to stop importing the gadgets.
Afghan spy chief: Taliban rigging hobby drones to drop bombs
Taliban reportedly used a drone in October to bomb the compound of the governor of Kunduz province. [FILE] / AP Archive
November 23, 2020

The Taliban has deployed small drones to drop bombs on government forces in some recent attacks, Afghanistan's spy chief has said, illustrating a new fighting method used by the insurgents.

Ahmad Zia Shiraj, who heads the National Directorate of Security (NDS), said on Monday that Taliban fighters were using hobby drones and rigging them with explosives.

"The drones they are using are sold in the market. They are basically camera drones," Shiraj said in an address to parliament, adding the NDS wants to stop the import of the popular devices.

In late October, the Taliban reportedly used a drone to bomb the compound of the governor of Kunduz province.

Shiraj did not confirm the report, but he noted that the Taliban have used drones in Kunduz and Paktia provinces.

There was no immediate comment from the Taliban. 

Daesh in Afghanistan

Recommended

While the technique is new to the Taliban, Daesh operating in Iraq and Syria started using toy planes and hobby drones in 2016 to carry explosives.

Daesh maintains a small but deadly presence in Afghanistan and has resisted years-long efforts by the US and Afghan forces to wipe them out.

"We have destroyed their leadership circle but their second layer are young are still active," Shiraj said.

Daesh claimed three deadly attacks in recent weeks in Kabul that killed scores of people, including a rocket attack on Saturday.

US-Taliban deal 

The Taliban and Washington signed a deal in February paving the way for foreign forces to leave Afghanistan entirely by May 2021.

In return, the insurgent group pledged to prevent transnational groups such as Al-Qaeda and Daesh from operating inside Afghanistan.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla