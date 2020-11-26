Leading Sudanese politician and former prime minister Sadiq al Mahdi has died from a coronavirus infection three weeks after being hospitalised in the United Arab Emirates, according to family sources and a party statement.

Mahdi, 84, was Sudan's last democratically elected prime minister and was overthrown in 1989 in the military coup that brought former president Omar al Bashir to power.

The moderate Umma Party was one of the largest opposition parties under Bashir, and Mahdi remained an influential figure even after Bashir was toppled in 1989.

Last month, Mahdi's family said he had tested positive for Covid-19, and was transferred to the UAE for treatment a few days later following a brief hospitalisation in Sudan.

In a statement, the Umma Party said Mahdi would be buried on Friday morning in the city of Omdurman in Sudan.

Long self-exile