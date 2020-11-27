In sharp contrast to Donald Trump's administration, three nominees in President-elect Joe Biden’s National Security Council are vociferous defenders of the Iran nuclear deal or 'Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action'.

That’s good news for Iran despite the hardliners’ claim that Biden's victory counts for nothing. Iranians will be looking forward to the urgently needed sanctions relief.

The “moderates” in President Hassan Rouhani’s camp and the reformists are cautiously optimistic that it may result in a resurgence of their popularity in the forthcoming presidential election slated for June.

A revival of the JCPOA would bring Rouhani, the original architect of talks with the West, back to centre stage giving his final months in office a new momentum.

The incoming US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan and the environment Tsar, John Kerry have all worked first hand with Iranian officials through two years of painstaking negotiations that led to the Iran nuclear deal on 14 July 2015.

Their style of communication is diametrically opposed to that of Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo, and John Bolton - infamous for their hawkish distaste of Iran. Their campaign of 'maximum pressure' has brought irreparable hardship to Iranians.

John Bolton’s recent book “The Room Where It Happened” reveals that it was in fact Donald Trump who repeatedly rejected their advice to attack Iran.

It is expected that the new “diplomacy based” approach will include a mission to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, more pressure on Saudi Arabia over human rights violations, and a relaunch of attempts to bring Palestinians and Israelis back to the negotiating table.

“If the next American statesmen have such a determination,” said Rouhani referring to the revival of JCPOA, “I think settlement of the problem will be quite easy.”

He could not have made that remark without prior approval of the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The parliamentary speaker, Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) also softened his tone, inviting Joe Biden to “prove his sincerity” and take practical steps not “futile rhetoric and claims”.

Mahmoud Sadeghi, a leading reformist, asked officials to allow Rouhani to use the new possibilities in international relations to “take necessary steps in the national interest”.

Yet the hardline Kayhan warned about failed American promises.