Commemorations for Tamil Tiger rebels killed in Sri Lanka's decades-long civil war have been banned after court petitions by the government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Sri Lanka's 37-year conflict began in 1972 when Tamil Tigers waged a bloody war against government troops in a campaign for a separate homeland for their ethnic minority group.

Rajapaksa was defence chief when the Tigers were finally defeated in 2009 while his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa was president, winning them the adoration of many in the Sinhala majority population.

For years, Tamils were not allowed to commemorate their war dead, but a ban on "Heroes' Day" ceremonies at cemeteries was lifted after Mahinda was voted out of office in 2015.

The Rajapaksa brothers returned to power last year however when Gotabaya was elected president.

His government petitioned courts in the Tamil-majority north of Sri Lanka this week and obtained prohibition orders against the commemorations, the attorney general's office said.

READ MORE: The battle for Sri Lanka's soul

'Discrimination against Tamils'

The main Tamil political party, the Tamil National Alliance (TNA), protested against the ban on Friday.