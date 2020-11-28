At least 22 people have been killed in southern Chad in the latest instance of deadly ethnic violence between nomadic herders and sedentary farmers, the communications minister said.

A curfew was imposed in the Kabbia region where the fighting took place and 66 people were arrested following the incident on Monday and Tuesday, minister and government spokesman Cherif Mahamat Zene told AFP.

The trigger for the violence was cattle theft, sparked by the animals trampling farmers' fields, another official said.

Death and destruction

The clashes left 11 dead on each side – some hit with arrows – and a further 34 injured, the government spokesman said.