Prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh has been "assassinated" in an attack outside the capital Tehran.

Fakhirzadeh's death on Friday was confirmed by the semi-official Fars news agency.

State TV said Fakhrizadeh was attacked by "armed terrorist elements."

Iran's president accused Israel of the killing the scientist long suspected by the West of masterminding a secret nuclear bomb programme, state TV reported on Saturday.

"Once again, the evil hands of global arrogance were stained with the blood of the mercenary usurper Zionist regime," a term for Israel, President Hassan Rouhani said in a statement, according to state TV.

"The assassination of martyr (Mohsen) Fakhrizadeh shows our enemies' despair and the depth of their hatred... His martyrdom will not slow down our achievements."

Iran's Supreme Leader AyatollahAli Khamenei promised to retaliate for the assassination and said his nuclear work would continue.

Earlier, Iran's Foreign Affairs Minister Javad Zarif tweeted that there were "serious indications of Israeli role" in Fakhrizadeh's assassination.

"This cowardice – with serious indications of Israeli role – shows desperate warmongering of perpetrators," Zarif tweeted.

"Iran calls on int'l community – and especially EU – to end their shameful double standards and condemn this act of state terror."

In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council, Iran said there are "serious indications of Israeli responsibility" in the assassination and it reserves the right to defend itself.

"Warning against any adventuristic measures by the United States and Israel against my country, particularly during the remaining period of the current administration of the United States in office, the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its rights to take all necessary measures to defend its people and secure its interests," Iran's UN envoy, Majid Takht Ravanchi, wrote in the letter, which was seen by Reuters.

Israel declined to immediately comment on the killing.

Scientist targeted in explosion, machine gunfire

Fakhrizadeh died at a local hospital after doctors and paramedics couldn't revive him.

The top nuclear scientist was also a brigadier general in the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Witnesses told Fars news agency they heard the sound of an explosion and then machine gunfire in Absard, a small city east of Tehran.

The attack targeted a car that Fakhrizadeh was in, the agency, believed to be close to the country's Revolutionary Guards, said.

State television on its website later published a photograph of security forces blocking off the road.