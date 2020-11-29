Iran's parliament has called for a halt to the UN nuclear agency's inspections of the country's nuclear installations following the assassination of a top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on Friday.

"With the consent of the MPs, two urgent strategic action plans were adopted to lift the sanctions in order to return to the era of the nuclear energy boom and to stop the surveillance of the IAEA spies," Iranian parliamentarian Nasrollah Pejmanfar tweeted.

The statement signed by all lawmakers said, "the hand of the murderous Zionist [Israel] regime" can be clearly seen in the assassination of Fakhrizadeh, who was killed on Friday in a car bomb and gun attack against his own vehicle outside Tehran, Al Jazeera reported.

The lawmakers called for an "immediate and punitive response" to foreign acts of aggression, the best of which would be to "revive the brilliant nuclear industry of our country," the statement said.

Iran enriched uranium 12 times over deal limit

Earlier in November, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium crossed 12 times the limit set down in a 2015 deal with world powers.

The IAEA said, "Iran's total enriched uranium stockpile... was 2442.9 kg."

The nuclear deal signed in 2015 with the United States, Germany, France, Britain, China, and Russia, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, allows Iran only to keep a stockpile of 202.8 kilogrammes.

The IAEA reported that Iran has also been continuing to enrich uranium to a purity of up to 4.5 percent, higher than the 3.67 percent allowed under the deal.

Israel behind murder?