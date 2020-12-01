The autocratic rule of Bashar al Assad is infamous for its impunity. The common perception in Syria has almost always been that if you belonged to Assad's Alawite sect, you'd be better off than the rest of the Syrians.

It seems, however, that the draconian powers Assad has lent to his army and security agencies at times do not spare Alawites, not even the high profile ones. In 2015, Assad's nephew, Sulaiman al Assad, shot dead a "revered" Air Force Colonel in Latakia province. It was a senseless killing triggered by a bout of road rage near a traffic signal.

The killing caused outrage in the Alawite sect, the main support base for the regime leader, as they took to the streets in Latakia, an Assadist stronghold, demanding severe punishment against Sulaiman for gunning down a decorated Alawite officer, Colonel Hassan al Sheikh.

Syrian regime officials arrested Sulaiman and by January 2016, he was served with a 20-year prison sentence. But after just four years, he has been set free, according to local accounts.

Five years ago, the murder took place on the road between Latakia city and Qardaha, the ancestral village of the Assad family. After overtaking the colonel at a cross junction, Sulaiman opened fire, killing Colonel Hassan on the spot.

The killing provoked such outrage that people in several of Assad strongholds called for his execution.

Relatives of the murdered colonel said that Bashar al Assad had pledged to punish the perpetrator, however privileged he might be.

Sulaiman's recent release from prison after having served only one-fourth of his 20-year sentence came as a surprise to many Syrian Alawites.

