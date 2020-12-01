Social media giants Facebook and Youtube have systematically censored human rights activists in Vietnam, according to a recent Amnesty International report.

Both social media companies have reportedly bowed down to pressure from the Vietnamese government, which has been led by a communist regime for decades, the report starkly found.

“Today these platforms have become hunting grounds for censors, military cyber-troops and state-sponsored trolls. The platforms themselves are not merely letting it happen – they’re increasingly complicit,” said Ming Yu Hah, Amnesty International’s deputy regional director for campaigns.

Facebook and Youtube owner Google’s complicity with several governments in curbing voices of criticism and reason to amass profits is not a new thing.

In July 2016, when the Indian army killed Burhan Wani, a well-known leader of Hizbul Mujahideen in India-administered Kashmir, Facebook, under New Delhi’s pressure, resorted to censor dozens of Kashmiri social media posts and user accounts, angering people from the disputed region.

From time to time, India has restricted usage of internet services, mobile phone coverage and other communication means all in order to prevent Kashmiri voices from being heard at a global level. At the time of Wani’s killing, many Kashmiris accused Facebook of turning to become a perfect enabler of the Indian state’s suppression of Kashmiris.

“When I came into work yesterday, I saw that Facebook had removed a video we had posted. The video showed Syed Ali Shah Ghelani, a separatist leader, condemning the death of Burhan Wani. We have never had anything else removed from our Facebook page,” said Mubashir Bukhari, a journalist writing Kashmir Monitor.

In January, Facebook blocked live streaming of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation’s coverage over New Delhi’s human rights violations in Kashmir.

Like Vietnam, India is a big market for Facebook and other social media companies.

In 2018, Facebook earned nearly $1 billion only from Vietnam, which is almost equal to one third of all revenue it garnered across Southeast Asia. In the same period, Google earned $475 million in Vietnam, mostly via Youtube advertising.

“Facebook is by far the most popular and profitable platform in Viet Nam,” said Ming Yu Hah.

For Facebook and Google policymakers, India, the world’s second biggest population, is profitable ground. Its human rights violations across Kashmir and other places could be tolerated in exchange for lucrative profits.

Back in 2016, when Wani was killed, Huma Dar, a Kashmiri academic, living very close to Facebook’s Californian headquarters, found out that her profile was suddenly removed from the social media platform by the company after sharing images of the Kashmiri fighter’s funeral attended by thousands.

“The day that Burhan was killed, I got messages from friends in India saying some of their photos had been deleted. I thought it had something to do with the Indian government. I live a mile and a half away from Facebook’s headquarters in America; I never thought it would happen to me,” Dar reflected.

‘Geo-blocking’