WORLD
4 MIN READ
Palestinians decry Bahrain's decision to import from Israeli settlements
PLO accuses Manama of contradicting UN resolutions after a Bahraini minister said Israeli imports won’t be subject to distinctions between products made within Israel and those from illegal settlements in occupied territory.
Palestinians decry Bahrain's decision to import from Israeli settlements
Bahrain's Trade Minister Zayed Rashid al Zayani says, "We will treat Israeli products as Israeli products. So we have no issue with labelling or origin." / Reuters
December 3, 2020

Palestinians have criticised a decision by Bahrain to allow imports from Israel that Manama said will not be subject to distinctions between products made within Israel and those from illegal settlements in occupied territory.

Wasel Abu Youssef of the Palestine Liberation Organization said on Thursday that Manama's decision contradicts "international and UN resolutions."

Youssef urged Arab countries not to import products from within Israel either in order to prevent it "stretching into Arab markets to strengthen its economy."

His reaction came after Bahrain's Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister Zayed bin Rashid al Zayani said, "We will treat Israeli products as Israeli products. So we have no issue with labelling or origin."

Under European Union guidelines, illegal settlement products should be clearly labelled as such when exported to EU member countries. 

The Trump administration last month removed US customs distinctions between goods made within Israel and in illegal settlements.

READ MORE: Palestinians rally against Bahrain-Israel normalisation deal

Israel-Bahrain agreements

Bahrain and Israel signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of tourism on Wednesday during Zayani’s first-ever visit to Israel.

"The tourism openness with the State of Israel within the framework of the declaration of support for peace concluded between the two parties will have a great impact on enriching the tourism sector and supporting it between the two countries," Zayani said.

The Bahraini minister signed several agreements in different fields, including aviation and the economy.

READ MORE: Israel, Bahrain formalise diplomatic ties at special ceremony in Manama

Palestinian aspirations damaged

Recommended

Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates formalised ties with Israel on September 1, in a US-sponsored deal billed by the Gulf countries as being made possible by Israel's shelving of a plan to annex occupied West Bank settlements. 

Most world powers deem them illegal.

The stateless Palestinians hope to create their own independent country in the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem, but the issue of Jewish settlements on land captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East War has long been a stumbling block in the now-stalemated peace process.

They now fear that the warming ties between Gulf states and Israel, along with Trump's strong support for Israel, have badly damaged their aspirations.

It was not clear what other Gulf states' positions on imports from the settlements were. But an Israeli winery that uses grapes grown on the occupied Golan Heights said in September that its labels would be sold in the UAE.

READ MORE: Israel forces a million Palestinians into poverty as UAE normalises ties

Trade worth around $200 million

Israel expects trade with Bahrain worth around $220 million in 2021, not including possible defence and tourism deals.

Zayani said Bahraini carrier Gulf Air was tentatively scheduled to begin flights to Tel Aviv on January 7, with shipping to follow.

"We are fascinated by how integrated IT and innovation sector in Israel has been embedded in every facet of life," he said.

He played down speculation in Israel that its citizens visiting Bahrain could be at risk of reprisals for the assassination last Friday of a top Iranian nuclear scientist, which Tehran blamed on Israeli agents.

"We don't see any threats, and therefore we don't see any requirement for additional security or special treatment for Israelis," he said.

READ MORE: Are the UAE and Bahrain embracing an Israeli vision of the Middle East?

SOURCE:Reuters, AA
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit