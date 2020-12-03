Palestinians have criticised a decision by Bahrain to allow imports from Israel that Manama said will not be subject to distinctions between products made within Israel and those from illegal settlements in occupied territory.

Wasel Abu Youssef of the Palestine Liberation Organization said on Thursday that Manama's decision contradicts "international and UN resolutions."

Youssef urged Arab countries not to import products from within Israel either in order to prevent it "stretching into Arab markets to strengthen its economy."

His reaction came after Bahrain's Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister Zayed bin Rashid al Zayani said, "We will treat Israeli products as Israeli products. So we have no issue with labelling or origin."

Under European Union guidelines, illegal settlement products should be clearly labelled as such when exported to EU member countries.

The Trump administration last month removed US customs distinctions between goods made within Israel and in illegal settlements.

READ MORE: Palestinians rally against Bahrain-Israel normalisation deal

Israel-Bahrain agreements

Bahrain and Israel signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of tourism on Wednesday during Zayani’s first-ever visit to Israel.

"The tourism openness with the State of Israel within the framework of the declaration of support for peace concluded between the two parties will have a great impact on enriching the tourism sector and supporting it between the two countries," Zayani said.

The Bahraini minister signed several agreements in different fields, including aviation and the economy.

READ MORE: Israel, Bahrain formalise diplomatic ties at special ceremony in Manama

Palestinian aspirations damaged