Mali's interim legislature has elected Colonel Malick Diaw, a member of the military junta that toppled president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August, as its president.

On Saturday, the council elected Colonel Diaw as its president unopposed, with 111 votes in his favour and seven abstentions.

Three council members did not vote.

Diaw was second in command of the military junta that took power after Keita's ouster.

The junta has never formally been dissolved.

READ MORE:West African regional bloc lifts post-coup sanctions on Mali

Post-coup interim government

The 121-seat body known as the National Transition Council met for its inaugural session in the capital Bamako and is a key part of the post-coup interim government apparatus in Mali.

Young army officers in the conflict-ridden Sahel state toppled president Keita on August 18 after weeks of anti-government protests.