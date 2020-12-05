Tens of thousands of Indian farmers have continued protests as their leaders completed another round of failed talks with government officials to discuss a blockade of key highways leading to the capital New Delhi by angry farmers over new farm laws.

The fifth round of talks ended on Saturday without a breakthrough with both sides agreeing to hold another round of negotiations on Wednesday, NDTV reported.

"They (government) are adamant that we have a good law, but today again we pointed out the flaws in the law," Kripal Singh, a farmers' leader said.

"They were maintaining silence, so we too took a vow of silence and held placards in our hands reading 'yes' or 'no', tell us if you will take back this law or not."

Another farmers' leader Sukhpal Singh said that the talks were disappointing.

"We are disappointed. We walked out disappointed. Today there should have been a decision. We don't know what the government is thinking in delaying this," he said.

"If there is any untoward incident, farmers numbering hundreds of thousands are holding fort at the borders. The movement will continue and the call for shutdown on the 8th will continue."

Trudeau hails dialogue

Meanwhile, Canadia repeated its support for protesting farmers despite a warning by India that it could damage bilateral ties between them.

"Canada will always stand up for the right of peaceful protests and human rights anywhere around the world. And we are pleased to see moves towards de-escalation and dialogue," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told media.

India summoned Canada's envoy on Friday and said comments made by PM Trudeau over the farmer protests were interfering in its domestic affairs.

The Indian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that comments on "issues relating to Indian farmers constitute an unacceptable interference in our internal affairs."

India and Canada have warm ties, but in recent years there has been concern in India that some Sikh leaders in Canada have ties to pro-independence groups hostile to India.

Canada is home to an influential Sikh community and Indian leaders say there are some fringe groups there that are still sympathetic to the cause of an independent Sikh state called Khalistan, carved out of India.

