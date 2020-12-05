Saturday, December 5, 2020

German police break up banned coronavirus demonstration

German police have intervened to break up a demonstration by opponents of coronavirus lockdown measures in the northern city of Bremen after the protest was banned by the country's highest court.

Germany's constitutional court upheld earlier rulings by lower courts that had already denied permission for 20,000 demonstrators to convene in the city centre of Bremen.

However, hundreds of people still gathered, some of the opponents of the government's coronavirus measures and others part of a counter-demonstration.

Bremen police said on Twitter they were trying to keep the groups apart and break up the banned gathering, as well as urging people to wear face masks.

Italy deaths climb by 662

Italy has reported 662 more coronavirus deaths and 21,052 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the government data.

The first Western country hit by the virus, Italy has seen 59,514 Covid-19 fatalities since its outbreak emerged in February, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain.

It has also registered 1.71 million cases to date.

Turkey reports 31,800 new cases

Turkey has reported 31,896 more cases, including 6,128 symptomatic patients, over the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data.

The country registered 4,100 more recoveries over the past day, bringing the tally to 427,242.

The new symptomatic cases raised the overall patient count to 533,198, while the death toll rose to 14,705, with 196 additions.

Nearly 179,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 19.51 million.

The number of patients in critical condition now stands at 5,800.

UK sees 15,539 new cases, 397 deaths

UK has reported 15,539 new cases and 397 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test result, both fall on the previous day's figures.

Saturday's number is the lowest since August, which means the number of new infections is actually decreasing.

UK government data released on Friday showed that there were 16,298 new cases of people testing positive for coronavirus across the country.

World must not overlook Covid vaccines for poorer nations – sponsor

Poorer countries risk being overlooked during the roll-out of coronavirus vaccines, a top official with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) has warned.

"I'm very worried," said Frederik Kristensen, the deputy head of Oslo-based CEPI.

"If we have pictures going around the world now of how everybody in the wealthy part of the world are getting vaccines and nothing is happening in the (developing) part of the world, that is a big, big, big problem."

Kristensen was speaking as major nations such as Britain, France, and the United States geared up for vaccination programmes in their countries.

CEPI is a partnership between public, private, philanthropic, and civil organisations launched in 2017 to develop vaccines to stop future epidemics in a way that is equitable.

Iran's deaths surpass 50,000

Iran's total death toll from the virus surpassed 50,000 on Saturday with 321 new fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said, as the number of cases in the Middle East's worst-affected country reached 1,028,986.

Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 12,181 people had been infected with the coronavirus since Friday.

The death toll now stands at 50,016

Moscow opens dozens of vaccination centres

Thousands of doctors, teachers and others in high-risk groups have signed up for vaccinations in Moscow starting Saturday, a precursor to a sweeping Russia-wide immunisation effort.

The vaccinations come three days after President Vladimir Putin ordered the launch of a “large-scale” immunisation campaign even though a Russian-designed vaccine has yet to complete the advanced studies needed to ensure its effectiveness and safety in line with established scientific protocols.

The Russian leader said Wednesday that more than 2 million doses of the Sputnik V jab will be available in the next few days, allowing authorities to offer jabs to medical workers and teachers across the country starting late next week.

Russia records its highest daily Covid-19 tally

Russia reported a record high of 28,782 new cases, including 7,993 in Moscow, taking the national total to 2,431,731 since the pandemic began.

Authorities confirmed 508 deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing the official national death toll to 42,684.

South Korea urges vigilance during third wave

South Korean authorities urged vigilance as small clusters emerged in a third wave, centred in the Seoul area, with infections near nine-month highs.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 583 new virus infections, down from the 629 reported on Friday, which was the highest since the first wave peaked in February and early March.

After implementing tighter restrictions on Saturday, the government is to decide on Sunday whether to further tighten curbs in a country that had seen initial success through aggressive contact tracing and other steps.

Infections of the virus that causes the virus averaged 487.9 this week, up 80 cases from the week before.

This wave of infections is different from the first two, which were driven by large-scale transmission, said KDCA official Lim Sook-young.