As an informal call for content is made from Netflix to the Arab world and wider region, it proves a worthy time to understand the impact this platform has had in the recent years since it’s launch. Critical to responding to these calls for new ‘ideas’ we must keep the concept of representation firm in hand, considering the effect the platform has on the world.

The term Netflix Effect has come to refer to a number of things: the way in which the content is curated, the content itself and its social and economic impact, new representation, and the recommendations of its associated algorithms.

Essentially, these arguments combined bring into question who the ‘agenda-setters’ are today. As individuals find themselves more aware of the inherent bias in news content, they become conscious curators of news - Netflix, however, presents as inherently unbiased. A platform to stream a huge variety of content, where the only bias is the one you put forth in your selection.

Netflix has become a disruptor in the way content is consumed, it has affected the economy as an entity and in the productions it airs, and may subtly direct the world’s collective consciousness to issues that may not exactly be relevant or information represented accurately.

Regionally, Netflix has both produced and curated some interesting content, certainly diverse but in some cases in the Arab world, what the company attributes as a success, the country itself often reacts violently to.

For example, the series Jinn, filmed in Jordan, referenced as a ‘fan favourite’ caused an outcry in Jordan. Calls to ban the series were made by several different bodies, and society as a whole felt the show did not represent the country or their values in any way, though the series was filmed in Jordan.

Furthermore, the series was directed by a Lebanese national, this points to nuances of culture that can be severely missed, even with such close, neighbourly, communities. As the call for local content is launched in the MENA region, Netflix also signs a deal with Saudi Telfaz11 (production company) for eight films to be released in 2021.

As this is essentially a global platform, saturating it with content from certain companies/countries de-facto acting as community representatives can be harmful to stereotyping in the future. The Arab world and wider region is rife with social and cultural nuances that deserve to be on screen and accurately represented but what is their access route to the online giant?