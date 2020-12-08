Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister has arrived in Khartoum, the first visit by the kingdom's top diplomat since Sudan's military overthrew former autocratic leader President Omar al Bashir last year.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan al Saud landed at Khartoum’s international airport on Tuesday morning. He was received by Sudan’s acting Foreign Minister Omar Qamar al Din, SUNA reported.

Prince Faisal was expected to meet with Gen Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of Sudan’s sovereign council, and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

SUNA reported that Prince Faisal’s visit was meant to “activate deals" between Sudan and Saudi Arabia. It did not elaborate.

There was no official comment from Saudi Arabia.

