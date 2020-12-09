Senior Likud member, Gideon Saar, submitted his resignation letter to Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin in Parliament on Wednesday in order to challenge Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the upcoming elections. This would be the fourth contest in the past two years.

An initial poll, conducted by Israel’s 103FM, found that Saar’s yet-to-be-named party would win 17 seats should elections take place now, finishing as Israel’s third largest party.

Saar, who served in the Israeli cabinet as education minister and then as interior minister from 2009 to 2014, announced in a speech on social media on Tuesday evening that he would be breaking away from the party with the aim to form a new one.

In his speech, widely televised by Israeli media, Saar said, “the Likud has turned out to be a tool that serves the personal interests of its leader, including his criminal trial.” “What Israel needs is unity and stability now, but Netanyahu can not provide either.”

As several parliament members are reportedly said to be keen to join Saar’s unnamed party, Netanyahu’s spokesperson claimed that Saar only quit after realising he would not be among the party's top ten list in recent polls. “He joins the long list of politicians who abandoned the Likud and then completely collapsed politically.”

Mtanes Shehadeh, leader of the Balad party of the Arab Joint List in the Israeli Knesset, criticised Saar severely and said that the move presents no solution to the problems in Israel. “Racist Saar attacks and splits from racist Netanyahu and we'll soon see the permanent and banal parade of generals on the way to another right-wing list offering the exact same thing. They present no solution for the hundreds of thousands of citizens in the existential and economic crisis, or the millions of Palestinians struggling under the occupation," he said.

Saar, 53, is known for his opposition to the two-state solution in Palestine, defining it an “unhelpful illusion". He was reported to say in a speech in New York in 2017, that “the establishment of a Palestinian state would flood the area with Syrian and Palestinian refugees and with radical elements." He also supports the annexation of the West Bank.

Can the move tip the scales?