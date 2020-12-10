The new ambassador of Israel to the United Kingdom, Tzipi Hotovely, made desperate attempts to deny Nakba, a popular historical event that marked the violent expulsion of Palestinians at the hands of Israeli occupying forces in 1948.

For a moment, Hotovely exhibited the uninformed or rather hate-filled traits of Holocaust deniers, as she described the Nakba as "a very strong and very popular Arab lie," while addressing people at an event organised by the Board of Deputies of British Jews on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old ambassador also said that the displacement of Palestinians since the establishment of Israel in 1948 on Palestinian lands is "a made up story".

Known for espousing divisive, far-right views, Hotovely has come under fire for making controversial and racist remarks about Palestinians in the past, too. She opposed interfaith marriages in Israel and criticised the Board of Deputies of British Jews’ political manifesto that expressed support for an independentPalestinian state.

Hotovely’s latest comments were uploaded in a short video clip on Twitter by British Jews Against Occupation (BJAO), a non-profit that campaigns against the Israeli atrocities in Palestinian territories.

"We will never defeat racism while our communal organisations are giving it a platform," BJAO said in a written statement, condemning the Board of Deputies of British Jews for inviting Hotovely.

The organisation also added that "Hotovely's views cannot be allowed to be normalised in our community with invites to celebratory events."

"She is a racist who supports a single state where Palestinians don't have equal rights," BJAO said.

The newly assigned ambassador has been a staunch supporter of Israeli settlements on Palestinian lands, besides taking pride in calling herself “a religious right-winger".

Last year, Hotovely slammed the British Board for Deputies for British Jews, the very same organisation that provided her a platform on Tuesday for supporting the formation of a Palestinian state.

She accused the board of "working against Israeli interests".