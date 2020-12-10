Earlier this month, tens of thousands of people were demonstrating in Paris against President Emmanuel Macron’s Global Security Bill. It ended with angry clashes that left dozens wounded, including a Syrian photographer who has worked for AFP.

The French government has recently been pressing ahead with its controversial security bill, which opponents say could undermine the media's ability to scrutinise police behaviour.

But Macron’s Party, La Republique En Marche (On the Move) has decided to drop the draft law, Article 24, that makes it a criminal offence to post images of police or soldiers on social media which are deemed to target them as individuals.

“We are going to propose a new complete rewrite of Article 24”, former Interior Minister and head of La Republique En Marche at the National Assembly said on Monday.

On December 9, UN Human Rights Chief, Michelle Bachelet, has called for the withdrawal of the draft law in France, known as Article 24 that compromises civil liberties and press freedom.

The President of the Senate, Gerard Larcher, a right-winger, said on Tuesday that it is the Upper House’s role to rewrite the law.

The question is who is going to rewrite this law and does it threaten press freedom in France?

Clement Lanot, a freelance video journalist based in Paris thinks Article 24 is “not so clear and it bothers us. What does a criminal video mean? I am not a criminal. I am working to inform people and not to harm a policeman. But if an officer comes in front of my camera, we will recognise his eyes and face, he will say it will ham me and I will file a claim against that journalist.”

Many people on the left and journalists in France had called for Article 24 to be withdrawn, which has prompted rallies and intensified political debates and heated tensions. Human rights groups and media organisations also said the law would allow police violence to go unaccounted for.

Clement Lanot is prudent on the fact that Article 24 has been suspended. “We will have to wait and see in the next few days and weeks. It depends how it will be rewritten. If the government replaces it by something else that is still not clear there will be problems. For the time being we do not have a lot of information so we will have to wait and see how things change."

Hamid Chriet, a freelance Political Consultant thinks that the “Global Security Bill should be suspended in its entirety and not just Article 24. It goes against the values and principles of Equality, Liberty and Fraternity like the Separatism Law. It does not give the same rights to all citizens

Police brutality