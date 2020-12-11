The news of Morocco’s normalisation with Israel makes it the fourth Arab country in the space of three months to agree to a US-brokered deal to establish official diplomatic ties with the Jewish state, on the heels of similar pacts made by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Sudan.

What distinguishes Morocco’s deal from the other three are the deep historical links – spanning over six decades – the North African kingdom possesses with the Jewish state.

Although Moroccan authorities historically downplayed any relations, commercial links have existed for almost 60 years in the realms of military and intelligence, technology, and agriculture.

Carmiel Arbit, a nonresident senior fellow in the Atlantic Council’s Middle East programs said:

“The announcement is not surprising: ties between Israel and Morocco have been relatively strong for decades. Morocco was a one-time hub of Jewish life in the region and the King has increasingly embraced Jewish Moroccan heritage, naming senior Jewish advisers to his government and, most recently, incorporating Moroccan Jewish history into school curricula.”

“There is already more than $30 million in annual trade between the two countries, tens of thousands of Israelis travel to Morocco annually, and Israelis from Morocco can already retain Moroccan citizenship.”

Between 2014 and 2017, the two had engaged in $149 million worth of trade, making Morocco among Israel’s four top African trading partners.

One of Israel’s first overt foreign investments in the Arab world came in 2017 when Israeli agricultural tech giant Netafim set up a $2.9 million subsidiary in Morocco.

According to a report published just hours after its normalisation, Morocco is set to ink a deal to purchase advanced drones from the US, suggesting a possible connection with the progress of the arms sale with Morocco’s decision to normalise ties with Israel.

Earlier this year, Rabat received three Israeli reconnaissance drones as part of a $48 million deal.

Growing concern by the Moroccan people, whose support of the Palestinian cause has been unwavering, have seen public contestations to growing normalisation trends in recent years.

Meanwhile, cultural and people-to-people ties have remained strong.

Alongside African, Andalusian, Mediterranean influences, Morocco’s revised 2011 constitution states that national unity has been enriched by its “Hebrew heritage”.

The country remains home to the largest Jewish community in the Arab world, numbering around 2,000.

According to Claire Spencer, a senior research fellow at Chatham House’s Middle East and North Africa Programme, “Morocco values its international Jewish connections” and is likely to be “the only Arab state to have a roving ambassador for Jewish affairs, Serge Berdugo”.