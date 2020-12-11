TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey summons Iran envoy over Tehran's claims about president
The move comes after Iran summoned Turkey's ambassador to the country over a poem President Recep Tayyip Erdogan read out during a ceremony in Azerbaijan. Tehran said the poem targeted Iran's territorial integrity.
Turkey summons Iran envoy over Tehran's claims about president
FILE PHOTO: A view of the logo and buildings of Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ankara, Turkey, on October 9, 2019. / AA
December 11, 2020

Turkey has summoned the Iranian ambassador over unfounded allegations made about the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to diplomatic sources.

Ambassador Mohammad Farazmand, the ambassador in the capital Ankara, was summoned by Turkey’s Foreign Ministry to hear Ankara’s condemnation of unfounded allegations against Turkey and Erdogan as well as Iran’s summoning of Turkey’s envoy to Tehran, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

During the meeting, Turkey rebuffed the allegations, stressing that if Iran has discomfort with any issue related to Turkey, it is unacceptable for Iran’s foreign minister to target Turkey via Twitter when there are other channels available to communicate.

It underlined that the manner of approach is not compatible with the close relations between Turkey and Iran, and in fact would only serve those who want to spoil these ties.

Earlier on Friday, Iran summoned Turkey's ambassador to the country over a poem Erdogan read out during a ceremony in Azerbaijan.

Turkish president recited a poem of Azerbaijani poet, Bakhtiyar Vahabzadeh, about the division of Azerbaijan’s territory between Russia and Iran in the 19th century. 

Tehran appeared concerned his remarks could fan separatist tendencies among Iran’s Azerbaijani minority.

Recommended

Ambassador Derya Ors was summoned by Iran's deputy foreign minister to be told Tehran's "harsh condemnation," Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a written statement.

Ors was also told that Iran urgently expects an explanation, the statement added.

On Twitter, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif claimed that the poem Erdogan read aloud targeted Iran's territorial integrity.

On Thursday, Erdogan attended a victory parade in Azerbaijan's capital Baku to mark the country's recent military success in liberating Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent regions from nearly 30 years of Armenian occupation.

Turkey has become a close ally of Azerbaijan, helping it make major territorial gains against Armenians in a war that ended with a ceasefire last month.

READ MORE:Azerbaijani army takes over last Karabakh district handed over by Armenia

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive