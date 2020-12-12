WORLD
3 MIN READ
Peru suspends Chinese Covid-19 vaccine trial over serious side effects
The National Institute of Health said a volunteer presented neurological symptoms, which could correspond to a condition called Guillain-Barre syndrome.
Peru suspends Chinese Covid-19 vaccine trial over serious side effects
A health professional assists a Covid-19 patient in the Intensive Care Unit of the Alberto Sabogal Sologuren Hospital, in Lima, on December 11, 2020. / AFP
December 12, 2020

Peru has temporarily suspended clinical trials of a Covid vaccine made by Chinese drug giant Sinopharm after detecting neurological problems in one of its test volunteers.

The National Institute of Health said on Friday that it had decided to interrupt the trial after a volunteer had difficulty moving their arms, according to local media.

"Several days ago we signalled, as we are required, to the regulatory authorities that one of our participants (in trials) presented neurological symptoms which could correspond to a condition called Guillain-Barre syndrome," said chief researcher German Malaga in comments to the press.  

Guillain-Barre syndrome is a rare and non-contagious disorder which affects the movement of the arms and legs.

Peru declared a temporary health emergency in five regions in June last year following multiple cases. 

READ MORE: Poor countries seen missing out as rich nations hoard Covid-19 vaccines

In the 1970s a campaign to inoculate Americans against a supposedly devastating strain of swine flu ground to a halt after some 450 of those vaccinated developed the syndrome, which can also cause paralysis.

Recommended

Peru's clinical trials for the Sinopharm vaccine were due to conclude this week, after testing around 12,000 people. 

If they are successful – which won't be known until mid-2021 – the Peruvian government was expected to buy up to 20 million doses to inoculate two-thirds of its population.

READ MORE: Peru and Morocco to begin human trials with Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

60,000 across the globe have already taken the Sinopharm vaccine, including volunteers in Argentina, Russia and Saudi Arabia. 

Peru has one of the world's highest per capita death rate from the virus, which as of Friday had caused 36,499 deaths and 979,111 infections. 

The pandemic has hit the South American country's economy hard, with GDP plunging more than 30 percent in the second quarter.

READ MORE: US FDA advisory panel approves use of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit