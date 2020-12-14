The Dayton Accords were signed 25 years to the day, bringing an end to one of the worst bouts of ethnic cleansing to Europe since World War II.

The Accords, or as they are officially known, the General Framework Agreement for Peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina, resulted in an uneasy peace, bringing together Serbia, Bosnia and Croatia to end a conflict that saw more than 200,000 people killed, including 12,000 children. More than 50,000 women were raped, and upwards of 2 million people were forced to flee their homes.

The ethnic cleansing and genocide was directed mainly at Bosnian Muslims by Orthodox Serb forces, and to a lesser extent by Catholic Croatian paramilitary forces.

The brutality of a war that had raged since 1992, and culminated in the single largest killing of Bosnian Muslims in the fields of Srebrenica, leaving 8,373 dead in July of 1995, catalysed the signing of the Dayton Accords later that year on December 14.

Since then, Bosnians have had mixed feelings about an agreement that has left the country divided along ethnic lines and makes the country difficult to govern.

What are the Dayton Accords?

The Dayton Accords was a complex agreement, a compromise between the maximalist positions of the different warring parties. It reestablished Bosnia as a unitary state against the wishes of nationalist Croat and Serb forces who wished to cede and either join Croatia or Serbia.

The Accords also divided Bosnia along ethnic lines resulting in the emergence of ethnic federal structures. It resulted in the institutionalisation of Republika Srpska (“Serb Republic”) as an entity that is self-governing but within Bosnia.

Another outcome of the agreement was that it created a complicated system of power-sharing between central and local authorities, culminating in 14 parliaments, five presidents, 136 appointed ministers and hundreds of political representatives.

In the end, Bosnia was divided into two entities: 51 percent between Bosnian Muslims and Croats, and 49 percent consisting of the Republika Srpska.

So why is the agreement still contentious?

The agreement was a bitter pill for Bosnian Muslims. Yes, it stopped the war and the killing but it didn’t bring about reconciliation. The agreements' lofty aim of bringing “enduring peace and stability” failed to materialise.

In polls, 82 percent of Bosnian Muslims have said that the country can not move forward without “changing” Dayton. By comparison, just under 27 percent of Serbs agree with changing the Accords, a stark divide in a polarised country.