Salah al Namroush, the defence minister of the UN-backed government of GNA in Libya on Friday reproached France for throwing its weight behind warlord Khalifa Haftar.

Speaking to France 24, Al Namroush described French support to Haftar as a “shameful act", saying the warlord is a ‘war criminal’ who has no place in Libya's future, which includes the process of political resolution. The minister also said that Haftar’s forces were violating the ceasefire agreed upon by both camps in October as part of the 5+5 military commission.

Reteriating the GNA’s commitment to the 5+5 military agreement, Al Namroush said Haftar continues to wage war with the help of foreign mercenaries as he recently attacked several provinces in the southern part of the country.

Warning Haftar against further attacks, Al Namroush said the GNA's patience was wearing thin and it is on the brink of pulling out of the 5+5 military commission, which was set up by the UN to monitor the ceasefire deal.

The Libyan Defence Minister expressed doubts on the planned elections in December 2021, saying such a democratic exercise is conducive to a relaxed atmosphere.

Al Namroush said Haftar should be sent to jail for committing 'war crimes' and that his involvement in mass slaughter had become evident after the discovery of mass graves in Tarhouna, a province that was controlled by one of the militias loyal to Haftar.

Al Namorush added that the GNA is ready to engage in military battle against the warlord and his forces should the ceasefire were not to hold. He also brushed aside France’s criticism of Turkey’s role in Libya, arguing that the strategic partnership between the GNA and Ankara was "clear and public", while the arrangements between Haftar and his foreign backers are made in secret.

Al Namroush indicated that the GNA was ready to engage in talks to forge a political solution, only on the condition, however, that warlord Haftar is sidelined once and for all.

France’s role in Libya and its support to warlord Haftar

Although French media claims France was interested in resolving the Libyan conflict through peaceful means, the country has gone out of its way to ensure Haftar and his militias were fully armed, even deploying French special forces to train the warlord's men.