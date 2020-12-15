A bombing and a shooting attack in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul has killed at least three people, including a deputy provincial governor.

According to Tariq Arian, Afghan interior ministry spokesman, a sticky bomb attached to an armoured vehicle belonging to Kabul's deputy provincial governor killed two people and wounded two others on Tuesday.

The deputy provincial governor and the apparent target of the attack, Mahbobullah Mohibi, was killed alongside his secretary while two of his bodyguards were wounded, Arian said. The bombing took place in the Macrorayan neighbourhood of Kabul.

Police targeted

In the other attack in Kabul, gunmen shot and killed a police officer and wounded another policeman, Ferdaws Faramarz, spokesperson for Kabul's police chief, said. An investigation was ongoing, he added.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the Kabul attacks.