About 2.3 million children in Ethiopia's Tigray region have no access to humanitarian assistance since a conflict started early November, according to the United Nations Children's Fund.

In a statement released on Tuesday, UNICEF said the situation will worsen if access to the children is delayed.

"Protecting these children, many of whom are refugees and internally displaced, and providing them with humanitarian aid must be a priority," it said.

UNICEF also called for "urgent, sustained, unconditional and impartial humanitarian access to all families in need wherever they are".

Humanitarian agreement

Early December, the UN announced that an agreement has been reached with Ethiopia to allow "unimpeded, sustained and secure access" for humanitarian supplies to reach those in need across areas under its control in Tigray.

Ethiopia launched on November 4 a "law enforcement operation" against the Tigray People's Liberation Front whose forces stormed an army camp, looted military hardware and killed soldiers.