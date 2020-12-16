WORLD
3 MIN READ
Millions of children in Ethiopia’s Tigray without access to aid
Some 2.3 million children in Ethiopia’s Tigray region are unable to receive humanitarian assistance, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund.
Millions of children in Ethiopia’s Tigray without access to aid
Children play in front of a bullet damaged wall of a destroyed store in the village of Bisober in Ethiopia's Tigray region on December 9, 2020. / AFP
December 16, 2020

About 2.3 million children in Ethiopia's Tigray region have no access to humanitarian assistance since a conflict started early November, according to the United Nations Children's Fund.

In a statement released on Tuesday, UNICEF said the situation will worsen if access to the children is delayed.

"Protecting these children, many of whom are refugees and internally displaced, and providing them with humanitarian aid must be a priority," it said.

UNICEF also called for "urgent, sustained, unconditional and impartial humanitarian access to all families in need wherever they are".

READ MORE: First foreign aid arrives in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Humanitarian agreement

Early December, the UN announced that an agreement has been reached with Ethiopia to allow "unimpeded, sustained and secure access" for humanitarian supplies to reach those in need across areas under its control in Tigray.

Ethiopia launched on November 4 a "law enforcement operation" against the Tigray People's Liberation Front whose forces stormed an army camp, looted military hardware and killed soldiers.

Recommended

READ MORE: Ethiopia launches operation to disarm civilians in restive Tigray region

Refugees flee

Up to 50,000 Ethiopian refugees who have crossed into eastern Sudan, with some reporting having to evade armed groups to reach safety, according to the UN Refugee Agency.

Early this month, Michelle Bachelet, the UN High commissioner for human rights, said the situation in Ethiopia is "exceedingly worrying, volatile, and distressing" with an urgent need for independent monitoring of the human rights situation in the conflict-stricken Tigray region.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed declared the end of military operations in the region on November 28 after the fall of the regional capital Mekelle.

READ MORE: Ethiopian PM visits Tigray as Sudan confirms urgent talks to resolve crisis

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit