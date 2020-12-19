A teenage girl has killed at least three people after blowing herself up in a crowd in northeast Nigeria's Borno state, according to militia and humanitarian sources.

"We evacuated three bodies and two people who were seriously injured from the scene," said aid worker Abubakar Mohammed.

The attack happened on Saturday in the town of Konduga, about 38 kilometres from the regional capital Maiduguri.

The attacker set off her explosives among a group of men at a hangout next the local chief's home, said Ibrahim Liman, a militia leader who gave the same toll.

