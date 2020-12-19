England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty has confirmed that a new coronavirus strain which surfaced in the country could spread faster and called for greater public vigilance to reduce transmission.

London had informed the World Health Organization of its findings, Whitty said on Saturday.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Monday said scientists had identified a "new variant" in the south of England that could be causing infections to spread faster.

Britain has seen rising cases and hospital admissions this month.

READ MORE:Two-thirds of England to go under strictest tier of Covid-19 restrictions

'Rapid spread'

"As a result of the rapid spread of the new variant, preliminary modelling data and rapidly rising incidence rates in the South East (an expert body advising the government) now consider that the new strain can spread more quickly," Whitty said.

"We have alerted the World Health Organization," he said, but added: 'There is no current evidence to suggest the new strain causes a higher mortality rate or that it affects vaccines and treatments although urgent work is underway to confirm this."