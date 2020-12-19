WORLD
3 MIN READ
UK: New Covid-19 strain spreading rapidly
British scientists have identified a "new variant" in the south of England as UK is seeing the rising number of cases and hospital admissions this month.
UK: New Covid-19 strain spreading rapidly
A British government health information advertisement highlights new restrictions in London, Britain, December 19, 2020. / Reuters
December 19, 2020

England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty has confirmed that a new coronavirus strain which surfaced in the country could spread faster and called for greater public vigilance to reduce transmission.

London had informed the World Health Organization of its findings, Whitty said on Saturday.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Monday said scientists had identified a "new variant" in the south of England that could be causing infections to spread faster.

Britain has seen rising cases and hospital admissions this month.

READ MORE:Two-thirds of England to go under strictest tier of Covid-19 restrictions

'Rapid spread'

"As a result of the rapid spread of the new variant, preliminary modelling data and rapidly rising incidence rates in the South East (an expert body advising the government) now consider that the new strain can spread more quickly," Whitty said.

"We have alerted the World Health Organization," he said, but added: 'There is no current evidence to suggest the new strain causes a higher mortality rate or that it affects vaccines and treatments although urgent work is underway to confirm this."

Recommended

Whitty warned that the new evidence made it "more vital than ever" that the public did all they could to reduce transmission.

READ MORE: UK reports 28,507 new cases of Covid-19 – latest updates

On Friday, 28,507 new daily positive tests were reported by the UK government. Cases last week grew 40.9 percent compared to a week earlier.

More than 1.98 million people have tested positive in the UK.

People in Wales and Northern Ireland are set go into new lockdowns after Christmas.

Johnson has refused to rule out a new lockdown in England, saying Friday: "We're hoping very much that we will be able to avoid anything like that."

"But the reality is that the rates of infection have increased very much in the last few weeks," he said.

READ MORE:Why are the origins of so many Covid-19 cases still a mystery?

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit