Russia and Iran are allies in Syria. But as you scratch the surface, there is a ratcheting up of competition as they seek to carve out influence and consolidate the coming construction boom in the country.

The appointment of a new foreign minister in Syria, Faisal al Mekdad and his recent travels firstly to Iran and then to Moscow have been viewed by some as a diplomatic win for Tehran.

Moscow has played down such speculation, although a diplomatic tussle is underway which could morph into renewed conflict in the war-torn country.

Following a meeting with his Syrian counterpart, Mekdad, earlier this month the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced a big programme to boost trade and economic cooperation.

In an interview following the meeting, Mekdad added that “it is absolutely in the interest of Syria and Russia to work together for economic cooperation,” adding that “our military cooperation is there, our economic cooperation is there, our scientific cooperation is there. We have hundreds of Syrian students who are studying in Moscow in fact.”

There are even negotiations for Russia to supply the Assad regime-controlled areas with the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

Weary of alienating Iran, a senior advisor to Bashar al Assad has urged that “no one decides for Damascus how its relationship with Iran, Hezbollah and the Palestinian resistance should be.”

Damascus is in the precarious position of needing both countries that have ensured its survival but are now also in competition with one another.

Over the years Iran’s investment in the Assad regime has not come cheap. Upwards of $7.5 billion dollars has been pumped into Syria in a bid to stave off Assad’s collapse.