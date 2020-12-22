Rebels in the Central African Republic (CAR) have seized Bambari, the country's fourth-largest city, as clashes broke out on a key highway in the west of the country five days before nationwide elections.

The attacks follow the government's accusations at the weekend that former president Francois Bozize was seeking to mount a coup with armed groups ahead of upcoming elections.

At CAR's request, Russia and Rwanda have sent military personnel to support the troubled country.

"The town is under the control of armed groups," Bambari Mayor Abel Matchipata said, while a senior government official confirmed, "they are in the town, we are waiting for reinforcements, which are on their way."

Meanwhile, Russia said on Tuesday it has sent 300 military instructors to the country at the request of its leadership to help counter a surge in rebel violence ahead of Sunday's election.

"We are carefully following the unfolding situation in the Central African Republic," Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We are seriously concerned that the events of recent days have led to a sharp deterioration in the security situation in this country."

READ MORE: Rebel advancement in CAR 'under control'

Fighting on key highway

Bambari is located 380 kilometres northeast of the capital Bangui.

The attack, which began at 10 am (local time), triggered a two-hour gunfight with CAR troops and the United Nations' peacekeeping force MINUSCA, sources in NGOs and the UN told AFP news agency.

"There has been no violence towards local people, but they have ransacked the police station, the gendarmerie, and people's houses," Matchipata said.

The sources said the rebels were led by an armed group called the Unity for Peace in Central Africa (UPC), one of the militias contesting the government in the run-up to the December 27 polls.

On Saturday, the government accused three militias of advancing along key highways towards Bangui.

MINUSCA said late Sunday that the advance was halted and in some places pushed back and the situation was "under control."