Bahrain has called for an end to regional disputes, the latest statement suggesting a rift between Qatar and four countries could ease ahead of a Gulf summit next month.

Manama's Supreme Defence Council, led by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, convened on Wednesday and declared a need "to end regional conflicts and disputes by peaceful means", according to the official Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt cut ties with and initiated an economic blockade against Qatar in June 2017, saying it was too close to Iran and funding militant movements, charges Doha denies.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) – comprised of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait and Qatar – will meet on January 5 in Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh summit

The softened rhetoric surrounding the three-year dispute comes amid Riyadh-led efforts to resolve the crisis.

Earlier this month, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said a resolution was in sight, with the four governments behind the blockade "on board" and a final agreement expected soon.

Egypt and the UAE have since given their public support to the negotiations although diplomatic sources say the UAE has been reluctant to compromise.

Anwar Gargash, UAE minister of state for foreign affairs, said on Twitter on Wednesday "we look forward to a successful summit in Riyadh that strengthens the Gulf dialogue".

