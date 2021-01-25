UK universities are falling short of acknowledging the spread of Islamophobia on their campuses and have done little in their efforts to tackle discrimination against Muslim students, according to a report released this month by the London Metropolitan University’s (London Met) Centre for Equity and Inclusion.

In November 2020, London Met became the first UK university to adopt the working definition of Islamophobia as developed by the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on British Muslims in 2018 following two years of consultation.

The APPG defines Islamophobia as a form of prejudice that is “rooted in racism and is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness”.

“Islamophobia is pervasive in British society, its institutions and higher education is no different,” Sofia Akel, the Race Equity Lead at the Centre of Equity and Inclusion, and author of the report, told TRT World in an email statement.

“My research looks at the experiences of Muslim students and staff and builds on existing scholarship which reveals the barriers that Muslims in higher education face, from the point at which they apply to university/or are hired through to degree-awarding, career progression and so on.”

“We hope the report will shed light on the insidious nature of Islamophobia in UK higher education – including how it operates and manifests, as well as its impact on the psycho-social environment. We encourage university leaders to make decisive changes which tackle racism in all forms, including Islamophobia,” Akel added.

Dr Zainab Khan, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Director at the Centre for Equity and Inclusion, said the report can be “used as a springboard by institutions to begin their own internal discussions and work on Islamophobia.”

Khan mentioned the reluctance of the UK higher education sector in acknowledging the problem of Islamophobia and there was a “considerable distance left to travel” in recognising the complexities of contemporary racism in Britain.

The report notes that while adopting the definition does not solve the problem of Islamophobia itself, having it as a part of an “institutional vocabulary” would allow universities to begin “to collectively embed anti-oppressive practices.”

More importantly, it creates a useful foundation from which “Muslim students and staff can discuss, lodge complaints and expect to have their experiences understood,” the report said, adding that institutions must move beyond a superficial understanding of Islamophobia that includes its impact on recruitment processes to the psycho-social environment.

Report findings

The study, titled ‘Institutionalised: The Growth of Islamophobia in Higher Education’, examined the question: To what extent does Institutional Islamophobia shape the experiences of Muslim students and staff at London Metropolitan University?

Further sub-questions were then explored through four thematic areas: observing religion on campus; academic success, inclusion and attainment; institutional Islamophobia; Microaggressions, safety and reporting Islamophobia.

The research methods consisted of two surveys that were used to collect responses from 93 students and 13 staffers during November 2020. Black Africans represented 17 percent of respondents, while Bangladeshis and Pakistanis were 15 and 14 percent respectively. 68 percent of student respondents were women, which even higher (77 percent) among staff respondents.

When it comes to inclusion, 26 percent stated they would not nominate themselves for student elections or take up leadership positions out of fear of religious discrimination.