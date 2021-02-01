Governments around the world are calling for the restoration of Myanmar's power-sharing government after the military staged a coup, arresting civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other politicians.

UN rights boss 'alarmed'

The United Nations’ top human rights official has said she was “gravely concerned” by the situation in Myanmar.

Michelle Bachelet, the UN high commissioner for human rights, said she was alarmed by reports that 45 people have been detained and urged their immediate release.

Bachelet said in a statement from Geneva that there are “deep fears of a violent crackdown on dissenting voices” and pressed for the military to “refrain from using unnecessary or excessive force.”

“I urge the international community to stand in solidarity with the people of Myanmar at this time, and for all states with influence to take steps to prevent the crumbling of the fragile democratic and human rights gains made by Myanmar during its transition from military rule,” Bachelet said.

ASEAN

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed "grave concern about the latest situation in Myanmar," adding hopes that all parties would "exercise restraint."

Indonesia's foreign minister likewise expressed "concern" while also urging "self-restraint."

But Philippine presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the situation is an "internal matter."

"Our primary concern is the safety of our people, he said.

"Our armed forces are on standby in case we need to airlift them as well as navy ships to repatriate them if necessary."

Bangladesh

"Bangladesh firmly adheres to and promotes democratic ethos. We hope that the democratic process and constitutional arrangements will be upheld in Myanmar. As an immediate and friendly neighbour, we would like to see peace and stability in Myanmar," Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Scandinavia

Norway, Sweden and Denmark condemned the military's seizure of power.

"We urge military leaders to adhere to democratic norms and respect the outcome of the elections," Norway's Foreign Affairs Ministry tweeted.

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said civilian leaders and others "unlawfully detained must be released immediately and unconditionally."

Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said "military under civilian control is a key democratic principle."

France

The French government called on Myanmar's military leaders to respect the result of last November's election.

"Elections were held last November and Mrs Aung San Suu Kyi was elected, and in these conditions we urge that the ballot be respected, that the vote of Myanmar's people be respected," government spokesperson Gabriel Attal told France Info radio.

Paris is closely following events in Myanmar and discussing its response with partners "in particular within the United Nations," Attal said.

United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the coup imprisonment of Suu Kyi.

European Union

EU chief Charles Michel strongly condemned the coup and demanded the release of all those wrongly detained in the crackdown.

In another tweet, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell insisted that the "Myanmar people want democracy."

"The EU stands with them," he said.